ECU's Trevon Brown ruled ineligible by NCAA for 2016 season

The NCAA has declared East Carolina junior wide receiver Trevon Brown ineligible for the 2016 football season.

Pirates head coach Scottie Montgomery says that Brown will remain on the roster and will be allowed to practice as long as he is enrolled at the school on a full-time basis. The former New Hanover Wildcat will have one year of eligibility remaining after sitting out this season.

Brown has played in 17 career games for the Pirates and has 55 receptions for 760 yards.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.