Connor Barth lands with Chicago Bears

Connor Barth has signed with the Chicago Bears (Source:Bears)

Two days after being released by the New Orleans Saints, Connor Barth has landed with the Chicago Bears.

Barth, the Hoggard and UNC grad who lost the Saints kicking battle to Kai Forbath, replaces Robbie Gould in Chicago.

Barth converted on 23-28 field goal attempts last season in Tampa Bay. In eight NFL seasons, he has yet to miss from 20-29 yards, and is 90.7% between 30-39 yards.

Tampa Bay released Barth to make space to draft former Florida State kicker Roberto Aguayo.

