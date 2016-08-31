Wilmington and Montreal play to 2-2 draw

MONTREAL, Quebec – FC Montreal’s win streak was snapped on Wednesday, but a late goal by Anthony Jackson-Hamel earned the Canadian club a 2-2 tie against Wilmington Hammerheads FC at the Complexe Sportif Claude Robillard. Montreal attacker Alessandro Riggi scored his sixth goal of the season in the 13th minute, pouncing on a mistake by the Hammerheads’ back line. The Hammerheads had many opportunities to level the score in the first half, but time and time again goalkeeper David Paulmin made a key save. The breakthrough for the Hammerheads finally came in the 73rd minute, when Jeff Michaud slid a pass across the face of goal, and Austin Martz tapped in the chance. Kyle Parker headed in the go-ahead goal for the visitors seven minutes later, but Jackson-Hamel’s 89th-minute strike helped Montreal earn a share of the points. Montreal is now 6-18-2 on the season, while the Hammerheads move to 6-11-9.

Scoring:

13’ – MTL – Alessandro Riggi

73’ – WIL – Austin Martz (Jeff Michaud)

80’ – WIL – Kyle Parker (Liam Miller)

89’ – MTL – Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Badreddine Boulajoul)

Three Things That Mattered:

1. Montreal’s attack, especially the play of Riggi and Jackson-Hamel, continues to shine down the final stretch of the 2016 campaign. The Canadian club has now scored 17 goals in its past six games. In the month of August, Riggi has scored four goals, while Jackson-Hamel has found the back of the net five times. Throughout Wednesday’s thrilling 2-2 tie, Riggi created countless opportunities working down the left wing and, at times, the right wing. He nearly scored his second goal of the match in the 68th minute, but Hammerheads goalkeeper John Smits made a fingertip save, and the ball caromed off the crossbar.

2. While Riggi was the creator for Montreal, Michaud played the same role for the Hammerheads. The 22-year-old constantly created opportunities for the visitors, and he earned an assist in the 73rd minute. Michaud had an opportunity to score in the 22nd minute of play, but Montreal netminder Paulmin made a huge save. In the 45th minute, Michaud was once again denied by Paulmin after breaking free down the left.

3. Wednesday’s contest was a tale of two halves for Montreal goalkeepers. Luca Leone replaced Paulmin at halftime after the starter suffered an injury in the first half of play. Paulmin was called into action on multiple occasions in the first 45 minutes, making key saves in the 21st and 22nd minutes while also stopping Hammerheads attacker Michaud in a one-on-one opportunity in the 45th minute. Leone, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, earned his first USL minutes of the season. The Hammerheads took advantage of Montreal’s switch in goal, scoring two times to put the Canadian club on the brink of being mathematically eliminated from 2016 USL Playoffs contention.

USLSoccer.com Man of the Match:

Alessandro Riggi, FC Montreal: The 22-year-old scored the first goal of the game, taking advantage of a misplayed pass by the Hammerheads in the 13th minute. Riggi then created numerous scoring opportunities for his side throughout the 90 minutes of action, including hitting the crossbar in the 68th minute.

Upcoming Games:

FC Montreal vs. Louisville City FC – Sept. 3, 3 p.m. ET, Complexe Sportif Claude-Robillard

Wilmington Hammerheads FC vs. Orlando City B – Sept. 7, 7 p.m. ET, Legion Stadium