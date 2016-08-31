The Wilmington Hammerheads have agreed to transfer midfielder Mael Corboz to German club MSV Duisburg.



The 21-year-old played in 14 games for the Hammerheads is season and had four assists.



“I am very happy that it has worked with the agreement,” said Corboz.



Duisburg plays in Germany’s 3Liga, and currently is in first place five games into the season.



