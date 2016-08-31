The Wilmington Hammerheads have agreed to transfer midfielder Mael Corboz to German club MSV Duisburg.
The 21-year-old played in 14 games for the Hammerheads is season and had four assists.
“I am very happy that it has worked with the agreement,” said Corboz.
Duisburg plays in Germany’s 3Liga, and currently is in first place five games into the season.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.