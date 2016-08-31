Ashley's Bradley Plyler named WECT Athlete of the week

Ashley’s Bradley Plyler is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



This past week the senior running back carried the ball 15 times for 11 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Screaming Eagles 40-17 win over Swansboro.

Thursday night Ashley will try to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2003.

