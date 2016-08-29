Cape Fear impresses in opening weekend tourney

Cape Fear Community College earned an impressive win over Howard Sunday afternoon, tallying a 5-0 win at Cape Fear Academy.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more out of them," said head coach Ryan Deppa. "To play in yesterday’s weather, and come back, they went after the game from the beginning to the end today. I couldn’t ask for anything else from them, they really brought a great effort again.”

CFCC utilized a majority of their roster in the wins, showing they will have depth throughout the course of the season.

“We played 22 players in both games, and I think that’s almost unheard of in college soccer," said Deppa. "We played 22 kids each game, and I think they prepared themselves in between. It’s really on them, they did a good job in between obviously, so we were able to play [with] a little higher energy I think.”

Cape Fear will be back at Legion Stadium this Saturday, hosting Patrick Henry.

