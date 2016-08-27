Burnette advances in Drive, Chip & Putt - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Burnette advances in Drive, Chip & Putt

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Country Club of Landfall junior golfer Ethan Burnette won the Boys 7-9 age division of the Drive, Chip & Putt Sub-Regional in Columbia, SC.  

Burnette now advances to the Regional Final next Sunday at Pinehurst.

The winners from the regional final move on to the finals next year at Augusta National, the Sunday before The Masters.

