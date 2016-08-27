UNCW volleyball downs Jacksonville 3-1

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Nicole Lott, Maddy Kline and Alyssa Desjardins each posted double-doubles and UNCW used a 13-0 run to open the fourth set on its way to a 3-1 win (25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-10) over visiting Jacksonville on Saturday in the UNCW Courtyard by Marriott Classic at Hanover Hall.

The Seahawks improved to 2-0 with the win while the Dolphins concluded their tournament appearance with a 2-1 record.

Lott chalked up 16 kills and added 13 digs while Kline added 13 kills and a team-high 16 digs. At setter, Dejardins doled out 39 assists and tallied 12 digs.

(8/27/2016) Volleyball Vs. Jacksonville

Mallory Mattingly fashioned a double-double of her own for JU with 12 kills and 14 digs. Defensively, Mackenzie held match-high honors with 21 digs while setter Jizzyan Gesualdo had 21 assists.

Up next: Seahawks host Davidson in the final match of the UNCW Courtyard by Marriott Classic on Sunday at noon.

How it happened: With a 2-1 lead in sets won, UNCW fired out to a 13-0 lead in the fourth and final set for the win. The Seahawks forced JU into five hitting errors while posting blocks on two of those errors. Nicole Lott had four of her six kills in the set during that run while Anna Moss added two and a solo block.

Notes: There were 18 ties and six lead changes in the first three sets ... UNCW has out-blocked its opponent in both matches to open the season after posting a 9-7 margin tonight ... JU still holds a 2-1 lead in the season ... The Seahawks clinched the tournament championship with today's win.