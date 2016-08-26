UNCW's Sandbekkhaug 2 goals lead Seahawks to 4-1 win

BUIES CREEK, North Carolina – Led by two goals from junior forward Stian Sandbekkhaug, UNCW overcame an early deficit by scoring four unanswered goals to claim a 4-1 victory over Campbell in the season opener for both teams at the Eakes Athletic Complex on Friday evening.

Campbell took a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute when freshman Heigl Jonsson notched his first career goal off assists from sophomores Seth Jones and Daniel Makuna.

But, Sandbekkhaug scored back-to-back goals in an 11-minute span to give UNCW a 2-1 advantage. After scoring off an assist from freshman Dylan Chain with 2:13 left in the first half, he tallied his second goal in the 54th minute off assists from senior forward Julio Moncada and junior midfielder Kalvin Kromer.

"We showed a fantastic response after going behind early,” Coach Aidan Heaney said. “The goal right before halftime came at just the right time - Stian and Dylan combined off the bench to spark us.”

Kromer upped the Seahawks’ cushion to 3-1 in the 61st minute when he scored after assists from sophomores Huntley Munn and Ben Fisher. With 18:22 remaining, freshman forward Phillip Goodrum completed the scoring when he converted passes from Fisher and freshman midfielder Mason Schuster for his first career goal.

“We were able to take over the game in the second half and finish our opportunities,” Heaney said. “A big factor in our win was the depth of our squad because it was extremely hot and humid tonight against a tough rival in Campbell.”

Making the first start of his college career, redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Ryan Cretens made one save for the Seahawks, who outshot Campbell by a 20-7 margin, including an 11-1 advantage in the second half.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Matthew Mozynski tallied seven saves in the loss for the Camels.

“We are happy to get a win in our first game, but the players and staff know we also have some things we need to work on and improve as a group,” Coach Heaney said. “UMBC is coming up and they are a very talented side. We will need to be ready."

#SeahawkStats: UNCW and Campbell played for the 51st time on Friday in a series the Camels lead by a 26-23-2 margin … However, the Seahawks are 3-0-1 in the last four meetings, including a three-game win streak … The Seahawks are now 26-22-3 all-time in season openers … Fisher notched two assists in a game for the second time in his career … Munn collected the first point of his college career with an assist in the second half.

Up Next for UNCW: The Seahawks continue their season-opening road trip next Friday, Sept. 2, with a 7 p.m. contest at UMBC.

College Men’s Soccer: UNCW 4, Campbell 1

UNCW 1 3 - 4

Campbell 1 0 - 1

Goals: UNCW – Stian Sandbekkhaug 2 (42:47, 53:48), Kalvin Kromer (60:44), Phillip Goodrum (71:38); CU – Heigl Jonsson (11:22). Assists: UNCW – Ben Fisher 2, Julio Moncada, Kalvin Kromer, Huntley Munn; CU – Daniel Makuna, Seth Jones. Saves: UNCW – Ryan Cretens 1 (90:00, 1 goals allowed); CU – Matthew Mozynski 7 (90:00, 4 goals allowed). Shots: UNCW – 20; CU – 7. Corner Kicks: UNCW – 5; CU – 0. Attendance: 611.