UNCW women's soccer play to 2-2 draw with Navy

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Freshman midfielder Baley Edwards and senior midfielder Moa Jarl each scored in the first half to give UNCW a 2-0 lead, but Navy used a pair of goals after the intermission to earn a 2-2 draw against the Seahawks in their home opener at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Friday evening.

The Seahawks improved to 2-0-1 on the season while Navy, which played its second consecutive overtime game, saw its record move to 0-2-1.

Edwards gave UNCW a quick 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when she scored the first goal of her college career off an assist from freshman forward Nikki Cox. With 9:20 left in the first half, Jarl upped the advantage to 2-0 when she scored her first goal of the season after receiving a pass from senior defender Madison Melnick.

But, Navy answered by scoring twice in the first 13 minutes of the second half to even the score. Freshman Cadie Higginson closed the deficit to 2-1 in the 49th minute before junior forward Clare Macadam tallied the tying goal on a penalty kick less than nine minutes later.

Senior goalkeeper Carolyn Huddy made two saves for the Seahawks, who outshot Navy by a 17-8 margin. Senior Dayton Wetherby notched four saves for Navy, including three in the first half.

#SeahawkStats: Navy and UNCW met for the first time in women’s soccer … The Seahawks are now 7-0-3 in their last 10 home games, dating back to the 2014 season … In addition, the Seahawks are now 22-2-3 over the last two-plus seasons when scoring at least two goals … Of the Seahawks’ 12 goals this year, seven of them have been scored by freshmen after Edwards’ tally on Friday night … Cox has tallied a point in all three games this year … UNCW has now outscored its opponents by a 7-0 margin in the first half this season … The Seahawks are unbeaten in their first three games to open the season for the first time since 2007 when they also posted a 2-0-1 record in their first three encounters.

Up Next for UNCW: The Seahawks welcome UMBC to the Port City on Sunday, Aug. 28, for a 1 p.m. non-conference game.

College Women’s Soccer: UNCW 2, Navy 2 (2OT)

Navy 0 2 0 0 - 2

UNCW 2 0 0 0 - 2

Goals: NAVY – Cadie Higginson (48:40), Clare Macadam (57:25 – pk); UNCW – Baley Edwards (13:19), Moa Jarl (35:40). Assists: NAVY – Cat Macklin, Anabell Motley; UNCW – Nikki Cox, Madison Melnick. Saves: NAVY – Dayton Wetherby 4 (110:00, 2 goals allowed); UNCW – Carolyn Huddy 2 (110:00, 2 goals allowed. Shots: NAVY – 8; UNCW – 17. Corner Kicks: NAVY – 6; UNCW – 7. Attendance: 704.

- www.uncwsports.com -