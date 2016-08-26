UNCW volleyball earns 3-0 win over Winthrop

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Anna Moss and Kristen Powell totaled eight blocks apiece as UNCW swept visiting Winthrop, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22, to open the 2016 season on Friday in the UNCW Courtyard by Marriott Classic at Hanover Hall.

The Seahawks won their fifth consecutive season-opener and improved to 6-2 in openers during Head Coach Amy Bambenek's tenure. Winthrop, which dropped a 3-1 decision earlier in the day to Jacksonville, fell to 0-2.

(8/26/2016) Volleyball Vs. Winthrop

Powell and Nicole Lott tied for team-high honors with seven kills apiece as UNCW mustered a .131 (25-14-84) hitting average.

Defensively, UNCW held WU to negative hitting, finishing at -.019 (31-33-106). Sydney Alvis held team-high honors with 10 digs.

Winthrop was led by Lourdes Rosario's match-high 15 kills, including a set-high six in the second set. Sammie-Jo Ah-Hong added eight kills. Libero Carlie Skelton held match-high honors with 11 digs as the Eagles posted a 39-31 advantage.

Up next: The Seahawks return to the court at 7 p.m. on Saturday against Jacksonville.

How it happened: The Seahawks fired out the gates with eight blocks in the opening set. UNCW led frim wire-to-wire in the set. In the second set, Sydney Brock paced the UCW offense with four kills and in the final set, after 10 ties and four lead changes, the Seahawks pulled away for the win

Notes: UNCW now leads the all-time series, 9-8, and has won its last three meeting with Winthrop ... Nicole Lott moved into 10th on UNCW's all-time kills list with 887 ... Powell's eight blocks were a career-high ... Alyssa Desjardins posted assists on 15 of UNCW's 25 kills ... Tonight's attendance was 722.

