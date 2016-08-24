Baltimore recalls Mike Wright

Former Whiteville and East Carolina standout Mike Wright is headed back to the majors.
The Baltimore Orioles recalled Wright from Triple-A Norfolk to the big leagues after placing Chris Tillman on the 15-day disabled list.
The 26-year-old was 3-3 with a 3.17 ERA in 11 starts with the Tides. Wright was 3-4 with a 5.97 ERA in 14 games (12 starts) with the Orioles.
