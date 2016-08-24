East Bladen and Whiteville prep for Friday showdown

East Bladen and Whiteville both look to avoid starting the season 0-2 (Source:WECT)

After opening week losses, Whiteville and East Bladen enter week two both looking to avoid dropping to 0-2 when they square off against each other Friday night.

For the second consecutive year, Whiteville fell in a frustrating game to North Brunswick, after the Scorpions rallied following a two-plus hour lightning delay.

Whiteville held a 14-7 lead at the half when the delay began.

Once play resumed, North Brunswick scored two touchdowns within five minutes.

The Wolfpack will need to regroup quickly against East Bladen, whom they lost to 29-8 last year.

"I thought we improved a bunch from the jamboree," said head coach Luke Little. " And with a young team, we don't have a single senior on offense - if we can improve that much each week, I think we'll be fine."

Their opponent, East Bladen is coming off a 10-3 year. The Eagles dropped their season opener 29-22 to South Columbus

Head coach Robby Priest said he's seen some positive things, but they're still looking for an identity with such a young team

"It's too early to tell. We've got eight new faces on offense, and eight on defense. They're going to have to find their way, put their stamp on this year. As far as the team goes, still a ways to go," said Priest.

