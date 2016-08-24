Brogden Hall to host Phenom’s Joe Miller Invitational

Brogden Hall will host some of the country’s best high school players this coming December.(Source: WECT)

A total of 16 teams will take part in the inaugural Phenom’s Joe Miller Invitational Dec. 27-30 at Brogden Hall.

“We are excited to bring a nationally recognized event of this magnitude to the city of Wilmington. It will be a great boost to the local economy and we are very grateful to be able to honor the legacy of Joe Miller” said Phenom Hoops’ Managing Partner Jamie Shaw.

Right now, 15 players in the field are ranked in the Top 150 nationally. They are being recruited by teams like Kansas, NC State, Wake Forest, Louisville, Southern Cal, South Carolina, Oregon, Georgetown, and Vanderbilt.

