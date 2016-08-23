South Brunswick football looks for best start since 2011

South Brunswick is looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2011 (Source:WECT)

After one week, South Brunswick has one win, which is half as many as it earned all of last season.

They also have Josh Carter.

“Josh can be as good as he wants to be. And we go as Josh goes," said Rocky Lewis, first year head coach of the Cougars. "So we need Josh to be that forefront leader on the field, in practice, all those different areas. He’s a good player, there’s no doubt about it, so we’ve got to work him hard."

Carter has been a bright spot the past two seasons for the Cougars. He says he doesn’t model his game after anyone, he 'just does his own thing.’ Over the past two years, his own thing has been running for 200-plus yards on a regular basis, and now he says his team is showing signs of improvement as well.

“They’re starting to block, hit, get more hype, loud, more turnt up," he described. "They like to get on each other, but when we get on each other it’s not like, down and dirty, we’re playing around, getting people hype so they hit somebody.”

The first half of Week 1 wasn’t 'turnt' – because of turnovers. South Brunswick played sloppy in their coach’s words, before their rushing attack carried them to a 40-22 win over West Columbus.

It’s been five years since the Cougars finished with more than four victories. Behind Carter and a Week 1 win, the coaching staff is cautiously optimistic

“I told them the other day, you can’t win them all unless you win the first one," said Lewis. And I’m not sure how many we’ll win, but you’ve got to win the first one to start on the right note. We’ll take it one week at a time, the old saying, and see where it goes, and add it up at the end.”

South Brunswick will hit the road this Friday, heading up to the Triangle to take on Southeast Raleigh. The Cougars aim to start the season with two wins for the first time since 2011.

