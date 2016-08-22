Seahawk Hoops gets Class of '17 commit

Brion Whitley is UNCW Basketball's first commit of the 2017 class (Source:UNCW)

Senior guard Brion Whitley from Riverview High School in Sarasota, FL, committed to play for UNCW Sunday.

Whitley averaged 20 points per game this past season.

UNCW head coach Kevin Keatts offered Whitley in July. Whitley chose the Seahawks over Harvard, Wofford, and Chattanooga. His presence will help fill the eventual void left by All-CAA guard Chris Flemmings.

A link to Whitley's highlights can be found here.

