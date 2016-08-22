C.J. Gettys commits to Rutgers for senior season

UNCW Redshirt Senior C.J. Gettys has announced he will play for Rutgers next season (Source:WECT)

UNCW center C.J. Gettys will play his senior season for Rutgers University.

Gettys averaged 5.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this past season for the Seahawks, contributing to a team that finished 25-8 with a CAA Championship.

As a redshirt senior, Gettys will be eligible to play this season for the Scarlet Knights. Gettys chose Rutgers over Purdue and Dayton, among others.

Gettys started 15 games last season for UNCW.

