UNCW men's soccer picked finish 4th in CAA - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UNCW men's soccer picked finish 4th in CAA

UNCW men's soccer picked finish 4th in CAA (Source: UNCW) UNCW men's soccer picked finish 4th in CAA (Source: UNCW)

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW sophomore midfielder Joel Bylander earned honorable mention notice on the Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Team in a vote of the league’s head coaches. 
In addition, the Seahawks were picked to finish fourth in the league’s standings. Hofstra was selected as the preseason favorite to repeat as the CAA champion while Delaware and Elon followed in second and third places, respectively. 
Bylander, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, started 18-of-19 games as a freshman last year. He scored the first goal of his college career at Elon while contributing an assist in a 6-2 victory over Campbell. 
The Seahawks, who finished last year with an 8-8-3 record and reached the CAA quarterfinals, open their 2016 regular season schedule on Friday, Aug. 26, at Campbell. 
2016 Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Predicted Order of Finish
1. Hofstra – 64 points (8 first place votes)
2. Delaware – 55 points (1 first place vote)
3. Elon – 48 points
4. UNCW – 39 points
5. William & Mary – 35 points
6. College of Charleston – 28 points
7. James Madison – 23 points
8. Northeastern – 20 points
9. Drexel – 12 points
2016 Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Team
Name                            School                      Pos.    Cl.        Hometown
Guillermo Delgado         Delaware                    F         Sr.        Tres Cantos, Spain
William Eskay                William & Mary           F         Jr.        Urbana, Md.
Jaiden Fortune               Elon                          F         So.       Bedford, England
Erik Alexandersson        Drexel                        M        Jr.        Gothenburg, Sweden
Marcel Berry                  William & Mary           M        So.       Charlottesville, Va.
Antonio Bustamante       William & Mary           M        So.       Springfield, Va.
Thomas de Villardi         Delaware                    M        Sr.        Vincennes, France
Joseph Holland             Hofstra                      M        Sr.        London, England
Jonathan Coleby            Elon                          D        Jr.        Middlesbrough, United Kingdom
Harri Hawkins                 Hofstra                      D        Sr.        Cambridge, England
Thibault Philippe            Delaware                    D        Jr.        Saint-Brienc, France
Kyle Morton                   James Madison          GK      Sr.        West Chester, Pa.
2016 CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Joseph Holland, Hofstra

Honorable Mention: Toby Appleton, James Madison (D); Leland Archer, Charleston (D); Ryder Bell, William & Mary (F); Joel Bylander, UNCW (M); Matthew Jegier, Elon (GK); Ackim Mpofu, Northeastern (M); Martin Nygaard, Northeastern (D); Nicholas O’Callaghan, Elon (D); Nico Rittmeyer, Charleston (F); Kevin Shields, Charleston (GK).

- UNCWSports.com -

Powered by Frankly