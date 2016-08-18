UNCW men's soccer picked finish 4th in CAA

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW sophomore midfielder Joel Bylander earned honorable mention notice on the Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Team in a vote of the league’s head coaches.

In addition, the Seahawks were picked to finish fourth in the league’s standings. Hofstra was selected as the preseason favorite to repeat as the CAA champion while Delaware and Elon followed in second and third places, respectively.

Bylander, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, started 18-of-19 games as a freshman last year. He scored the first goal of his college career at Elon while contributing an assist in a 6-2 victory over Campbell.

The Seahawks, who finished last year with an 8-8-3 record and reached the CAA quarterfinals, open their 2016 regular season schedule on Friday, Aug. 26, at Campbell.

2016 Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Predicted Order of Finish

1. Hofstra – 64 points (8 first place votes)

2. Delaware – 55 points (1 first place vote)

3. Elon – 48 points

4. UNCW – 39 points

5. William & Mary – 35 points

6. College of Charleston – 28 points

7. James Madison – 23 points

8. Northeastern – 20 points

9. Drexel – 12 points

2016 Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Team

Name School Pos. Cl. Hometown

Guillermo Delgado Delaware F Sr. Tres Cantos, Spain

William Eskay William & Mary F Jr. Urbana, Md.

Jaiden Fortune Elon F So. Bedford, England

Erik Alexandersson Drexel M Jr. Gothenburg, Sweden

Marcel Berry William & Mary M So. Charlottesville, Va.

Antonio Bustamante William & Mary M So. Springfield, Va.

Thomas de Villardi Delaware M Sr. Vincennes, France

Joseph Holland Hofstra M Sr. London, England

Jonathan Coleby Elon D Jr. Middlesbrough, United Kingdom

Harri Hawkins Hofstra D Sr. Cambridge, England

Thibault Philippe Delaware D Jr. Saint-Brienc, France

Kyle Morton James Madison GK Sr. West Chester, Pa.

2016 CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Joseph Holland, Hofstra

Honorable Mention: Toby Appleton, James Madison (D); Leland Archer, Charleston (D); Ryder Bell, William & Mary (F); Joel Bylander, UNCW (M); Matthew Jegier, Elon (GK); Ackim Mpofu, Northeastern (M); Martin Nygaard, Northeastern (D); Nicholas O’Callaghan, Elon (D); Nico Rittmeyer, Charleston (F); Kevin Shields, Charleston (GK).

