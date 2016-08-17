UNCW volleyball picked to finish second in CAA

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - UNCW, the defending Colonial Athletic Association champion, was picked to finish second behind preseason favorite Hofstra by the league's nine head coaches. Seahawk senior outside hitter Nicole Lott was picked for the preseason all-conference squad.

"The recognition of being honored with a preseason award ultimately shows that the coaches in our conference value Nicole's talent and work ethic," said UNCW Head Coach Amy Bambenek, who is entering her ninth season at the lead. "It was also nice to see Anna Moss named honorable mention as a rising sophomore who was at the top of the CAA for blocks last season."

Lott was a first-team All-CAA selection as a junior after leading the Seahawks in kills (385) and kills per set (3.5). Those figures ranked her fourth in the CAA in both categories.

Sophomore Anna Moss earned honorable mention honors after a strong freshman season in which she was among the conference leaders in blocks.

The Seahawks captured their first conference title in 2015 and advanced to the Chapel Hill Regional of the NCAA tournament for the first time. UNCW finished the breakthrough season with a record of 24-8.

"The preseason rankings over the years have shown a steady increase for our program and this year our team knows there is a lot more at stake. This is great recognition for our program, but the work has to be done daily to achieve our goals."

UNCW opens its ninth season under the direction of Bambenek on Aug. 26 with a 7 p.m. start against Winthrop. Tickets are on sale at the Athletics Ticket Office and online at UNCWsports.com/BuyTickets.

Preseason Poll Results

(first-place votes)

1. Hofstra (4) 56

2. UNCW (1) 52

3. Towson (2) 51

4. James Madison (2) 49

5. College of Charleston 42

6. Delaware 25

7. William & Mary 20

8. Northeastern 16

9. Elon 13

Preseason All-CAA Team

Player, School Position Class Hometown

Janey Goodman, James Madison RS Sr. Powhatan, Va.

Anna Holehouse, Towson L/DS R-So. Joppa, Md.

Hannah Klemm, Hofstra S Sr. Berlin, Germany

Veronika Kostova, Hofstra OH Sr. Hamburg, Germany

Jocelyn Kuilan, Towson RS So. Tao Baja, Puerto Rico

Jessica Lewis, Towson OH Sr. Huntsville, Ala.

Nicole Lott, UNCW

OH Sr. West Chester, Pa.

Leticia Valente, Hofstra MB Jr. Sao Paulo, Brazil

2016 Preseason Player of the Year: Janey Goodman, James Madison

Honorable Mention: Taylor Austin, James Madison (Jr. | DS); Jamie Bredahl, Northeastern (Sr. | S); Kennedy Madison, Coll. Of Charleston (So. | MB); Anna Moss, UNCW (So. | MB); Krissy Mummey, Coll. Of Charleston (Jr. | MB); Alexa Swann, Delaware (Sr. | MB)