Ken Cross steps down as East Bladen basketball coach

Ken Cross has stepped down at the East Bladen head basketball coach after five seasons.
Athletic Director Patty Evers confirmed that Kenzil McCall will take over.
Cross is a coaching legend in Bladen County making stops at Tar Heel, Bladenboro, West Bladen, and East Bladen high schools.
Cross won a state championship in 2008 when he led West Bladen to the 2A state title.
