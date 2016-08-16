Ken Cross steps down as East Bladen Basketball Coach (Source: WECT)

Ken Cross has stepped down at the East Bladen head basketball coach after five seasons.

Athletic Director Patty Evers confirmed that Kenzil McCall will take over.

Cross is a coaching legend in Bladen County making stops at Tar Heel, Bladenboro, West Bladen, and East Bladen high schools.

Cross won a state championship in 2008 when he led West Bladen to the 2A state title.

