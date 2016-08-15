Whiteville's Mackenzie Gore pitches in Perfect Game Classic

Mackenzie Gore pitched in the Perfect Game Classic, broadcast on the MLB Network (Source:MLB Network)

Whiteville ace and incoming senior Mackenzie Gore pitched for the East Team in the Perfect Game All American Classic at Petco Park in San Diego.

In the fifth inning, Gore struck out two batters, one on a changeup, another a fastball, while giving up an RBI double and a run on a wild pitch.

Gore has helped guide Whiteville to three state championship appearances and two state titles thus far.

