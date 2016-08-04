The Imitations wrap up the 2017 Sounds of Summers concert series

The Imitations will finish up the summer concert series fun with some beach, soul and rock n' roll! #WECTSOS (Source: WECT)

The annual Sounds of Summer concert series will wrap up tonight at Wrightsville Beach Park, weather permitting.

The Imitations will finish up the summer concert series fun with some beach, soul and rock n' roll!

They band primarily plays beach music, but they also play some great classic rock & roll and Motown hits.

Grab your family, friends, some lawn chairs and some cool non-alcoholic drinks and join Ashlea Kosikowski at Wrightsville Beach Park for this free event from 6:30-8 p.m.

Be sure to tag pictures you take at the concert with #WECTSOS.

