Wilmington Hammerheads to take 2017 season off

2016 will be the final season for the Wilmington Hammerheads.

The site Scratchingthepitch.com is reporting that the team will take the 2017 season off.

Owner George Altris and General Manager Jason Arnold didn’t return phone calls when contacted.

Sources who spoke to WECT anonymously have said the team will not return to Wilmington in the professional ranks as they look for a new larger market city. But the hope is a PDL team can start play in 2017 under the Wilmington Hammerheads name.

This is the second time the Hammerheads have taken a season off.

Wilmington didn’t play in 2010, but returned in 2011 after former owner Bill Rudisill led a new ownership group that took over the team.

"After 20 years, it's upsetting to see the team leave," Rudisill said. "There are a lot of us who have a lot of sweat equity in this team. We worked hard to make the team successful in Wilmington...it's sad because I know the team meant a lot to this town."

