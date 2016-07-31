NWS issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Brunswick, New Hanover Counties

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Brunswick and New Hanover Counties until 3:45 p.m.



Locations that will be impacted include but are not limited to: Southport, Boilng Spring Lakes, and Carolina Beach



If you are in the warned area, please take shelter immediately. The primary threats with this storm will be wind gusts potentially to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail, amid heavy rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning.



Stay tuned to WECT on-air and on-line for the latest weather developments; download the WECT Weather app in the Apple App or Google Play store for interactive radar, hour-by-hour forecasts and watches and warnings being sent to your phone using the GPS signal to pinpoint your location in relation to the watch or warning.



Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.