Jonathan Cooper dealing with another injury

Former Hoggard standout Jonathan Cooper is dealing with another injury.



Cooper, who now plays for the New England Patriots, was carted off to the locker room on Saturday.



NFL reporter Ian Rapoport reported that Cooper has been diagnosed with a plantar fascia strain and will be off his feet for some time.



Following an MRI, #Patriots G Jonathan Cooper was diagnosed with a plantar fascia strain, source said. Will be off his feet for a bit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2016

Cooper has dealt with injuries since being the No. 7 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013. He broke his leg in the preseason his rookie year.



