Jonathan Cooper dealing with another injury

Former Hoggard standout Jonathan Cooper is dealing with another injury.

Cooper, who now plays for the New England Patriots, was carted off to the locker room on Saturday.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport reported that Cooper has been diagnosed with a plantar fascia strain and will be off his feet for some time.
 

Cooper has dealt with injuries since being the No. 7 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013. He broke his leg in the preseason his rookie year.

