Kris Clack giving back to the community

It’s basketball with a message this week at the Northside Church.



Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and Port City Select Basketball is hosting a three-day camp for girls and boys entering the 3rd through the 12th grade.



Campers where able to learning basketball skills from Port City Select coaches along with former New Hanover standout and Professional Kris Clark.

“I feel like it’s a big deal because I had people do it for me. I feel like it’s more about the kids and getting an opportunity. And learning things that they might not see every day” said Clark.

Along with basketball skills those in attendance learned life skills that they can use on and off the court. Port City Select Coach Hayes Herring III has a message for the campers.

“It’s about choices and about listening to what is being taught to you. You choose to do what you are asked to do. You also choose not to do bad decisions. Basketball is just like life it’s about paying attention, listening, and learning.”



Boys and girls who came to the camp also received a t-shirt from Davis Funeral Home.



