Sounds of Summer: Bantum Rooster brings the funk

The annual Sounds of Summer concert series will continue Thursday night at Wrightsville Beach Park, weather permitting.

Bantum Rooster will bring the funk in an unstoppable show that will leave you wanting more.

The band plays a blend of classic rock and beach, funk, dance mix and top 40 hits.

Grab your family, friends, some lawn chairs and some cool non-alcoholic drinks and join First Alert Meteorologist Kellie McGlynn at Wrightsville Beach Park for this free event from 6:30-8 p.m.

