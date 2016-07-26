Hammerheads Perone and Fairclough suspended one match

USL soccer has suspended Wilmington Hammerheads players Bruno Perone and Ashani Fairclough each for one match. Both players will miss Saturday night’s match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.



The league suspended Perone for his actions in Sunday’s 2-2 tie against Orlando. In the 53rd minute Perone threw a ball at the face of an Orlando player, and was given a straight red card.



“It’s a huge lose for something that was so stupid. Which is disappointing coming from someone with his experience” said Hammerheads head coach Mark Briggs.



Fairclough received the one game ban for an accumulation of yellow card.



