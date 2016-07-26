Broomtail Brewery owners announce second sour beer site

The sour beer site and tap room will be located at 7211 Market Street and is expected to open Aug. 27. (Source: WECT)

The owners of Broomtail Brewery announced Tuesday the opening date of their second location, The Sour Barn.



Lisa Owings, one of the brewery’s owners, explained how the new site will differ from the current, which is located at 6406 Amsterdam Way in Dutch Square Industrial Park.

After two great years and incredible support from our patrons, we are excited for our newest endeavor with a much larger taproom, a sour beer aging area and an awesome beer garden. You will be able to enjoy your favorite Broomtail clean beer as well as our limited release sours and other incredible bottled sours from around the world. The “Scientific Art and Artistic Science of Great Beer” is taking on a new level of meaning with our sours aged in wine barrels using our house cultures of lactobacillus, pediococcus, and brettanomyces synergistically cultured with our wild yeast/bacteria harvested right here in the Ogden area of Wilmington. We are most appreciative for all of the support we have received from the craft beer community in Wilmington and we look forward to seeing you at The Sour Barn.

