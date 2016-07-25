Wilmington Geeks operators forced to refund consumers

A cell phone repair shop exposed by a WECT investigation for doing business against a court order now has to pay $20,000 in refunds to consumers and investigative costs. (Source:WECT)

A cell phone and computer repair shop exposed by a WECT investigation for doing business against a court order now has to pay $20,000 in refunds to consumers and investigative costs.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the settlement, which was approved last week, with Mark White, the former operator of both Wilmington Geeks and Raleigh Geeks, includes payment of $10,425.53 in refunds to consumers wronged by his businesses plus an additional $9,574.47 to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

In June 2015, a judge’s ruling permanently barred White, his co-defendant, Timothy Staie, and their associates from the computer repair business in North Carolina. White and Staie operating a computer repair business in Wilmington violated that court order.

Following our investigation, a judge held Staie in contempt, and ordered him to report to jail until he complies with the judgment. He has failed to appear.

Wilmington Geeks and other stores Staie and White had ties to closed indefinitely on July 8.

The Attorney General’s office has received numerous complaints about the businesses, including reports of faulty merchandise, failure to complete repair work, and refusal to honor a warranty.

Wilmington Geeks is now under new ownership and the Attorney General’s office is working to resolve pending complaints against it. Consumers who have experienced problems with Wilmington Geeks or Paradise Cellular Repair Center are encouraged to file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or online here.

