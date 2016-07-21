East Carolina makes pitch for Big 12

A day after the Big 12 Conference discussed expansion, ECU Athletic Director Jeff Compher issue a statement regarding the Pirates joining the league.



“I believe strongly East Carolina deserves to be in the Big 12 as we can deliver the entire state of North Carolina. We have been positioning ourself to be the next member for the past 12 months and will continue to do so."



East Carolina is a long shot to get in invitation to join the Big 12. Some of the favorites are BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Connecticut, UCF, Memphis, and Colorado State.

