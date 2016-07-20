Major upgrades are coming to the UNCW Soccer Stadium.

A new entrance is being constructed so fans will now enter the stadium closer to the softball field. Fans also will walk down a new concrete path down to the stand. The bleachers have also been renovated.

"You want to bring kids down to a facility that they saw, 'Oh wow.' I think it's become a nice place. The field has taken strides because have put some new irrigation in" said UNCW men’s head coach Aidan Heaney



That isn’t the end of the upgrades. The fence along the player’s bench is being removed for a brick wall.

