Chris Hatcher to 60-day disabled list

A day after being place on the 15-day disabled list for a strained left oblique, the Los Angeles Dodgers have placed former UNCW standout Chris Hatcher on the 60-day disabled list.



The earliest he could return would be September 18th, with 14 games left in the season, so it's possible his season is over

Hatcher faced three batters on Tuesday and didn't retire any of them, allowing three runs in the eighth inning of the Dodgers' 8-4 win.

This season he has a 5-point-53 E-R-A in 37 games, with 43 strikeouts in 40 2/3rd innings.

Hatcher is now the 22nd different Dodgers placed on the DL.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.