Riley leads Sharks past Marlins 5-1

WILMINGTON, NC-- The Wilmington Sharks’ (25-16, 9-5) pitching staff was on a mission Wednesday night as they held the Morehead City Marlins (18-19, 4-6) to just two hits the entire night, and went on to win 5-1.

Connor Riley (USC Aiken) got the start on the mound, and struck out the side in the first inning. He was nearly un-hittable all night and finished with nine strikeouts. The Sharks offense gave him a lead in the first, with a two RBI single from Cletis Avery (Presbyterian). Grant Koch (Arkansas) added on to the lead with a sac fly in the third, and a home run in the fifth. Finally, Ward Coleman (Davidson) scored on a wild pitch to give the Sharks a 5-0 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Kyler Stout (Oral Roberts) came in from the bullpen. The first batter he faced was Tyler Weyenburg (Presbyterian), who added his team’s second hit in a big way with a solo home run. Stout finished off the Marlins later with two strikeouts to bring the team total to 13.

The win went to Connor Riley (5-3). He threw seven innings, with one hit, no runs, two walks and nine strikeouts. Sean Mason (2-3) took the loss, pitching five innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

The Sharks play a home and home series with Wilson, starting on Thursday with a trip to the Tobs before hosting them on Friday.