East sweeps West in NCAA All-Star Soccer games

The East swept the West at the 2016 NCCA girls and boys All-Star soccer games.



Laney’s Bailey Edwards headed in the first goal off a corner kick from Kate Spaid to give the East a 1-0 lead. The East went on to win the game 2-1.



The East Boys also beat the West 2-1 after the game was delayed 45 minutes because of weather.



Laney’s Wesley Nelson put the East on top in the 1st minute with a goal.



