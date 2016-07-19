East sweeps West in NCAA All-Star Soccer games

The East swept the West at the 2016 NCCA girls and boys All-Star soccer games.
Laney’s Bailey Edwards headed in the first goal off a corner kick from Kate Spaid to give the East a 1-0 lead. The East went on to win the game 2-1.
The East Boys also beat the West 2-1 after the game was delayed 45 minutes because of weather.
Laney’s Wesley Nelson put the East on top in the 1st minute with a goal.
