Cam Richards wins O’Neill Sweetwater Pro-Am

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) -

Cam Richards took home the pro division title at the 11th Annual O’Neill Sweetwater Pro-Am surf fest at Wrightsville Beach.

Richards, who is from Garden City, SC, beat out Evan Thompson in the final to take home $4,000. 

Pro Division
1.    Cam Richards
2.    Evan Thompson
3.    Daniel Glenn
4.    Asher Nolan

