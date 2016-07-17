Cam Richards wins O’Neill Sweetwater Pro-Am

Cam Richards took home the pro division title at the 11th Annual O’Neill Sweetwater Pro-Am surf fest at Wrightsville Beach.



Richards, who is from Garden City, SC, beat out Evan Thompson in the final to take home $4,000.



Pro Division

1. Cam Richards

2. Evan Thompson

3. Daniel Glenn

4. Asher Nolan

