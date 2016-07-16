Sharks come up short against Wilson

WILMINGTON, NC-- Baseball is a game of inches, and everyone was needed to decide a tight, 7-6 contest, as the Wilson Tobs (18-19, 4-6) narrowly defeated the Wilmington Sharks (23-15, 7-4) on Saturday night.

Wilson took a lead early with a run in the third inning, and added two more in the fourth. The Sharks made a huge comeback in the bottom of the fourth, when the first three batters in the inning reached base. Cletis Avery (Presbyterian) grounded out to bring home one run, but the big hit came a few batters later when Ward Coleman (Davidson) drove in two on a single. After tying the game at three, the Sharks took the lead when the next batter, Hayes Nelson (Longwood), singled and drove in the go-ahead run.

The Tobs didn't stay down long. They immediately tied the game in the following inning and later took the lead in the sixth on a three run home run from Austin Fisher (Santa Clara). Ward Coleman hit another RBI single in the sixth, but the Sharks still trailed by two headed into the bottom of the ninth. They scored one on a long sacrifice fly by Clark Scolamiero (South Carolina), but it could have been much more as he missed a possible game tying home run by a few feet. A ground out later ended the game, and the Sharks fell a run short.

The win went to Zack Kelly (2-2). He threw six innings, with six hits, five runs, four walks and five strikeouts. Mike Castellani (6-2) took the loss, pitching five and two thirds innings, allowing seven runs, five earned, on nine hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Tanner Wilt (1) got the save, with one inning, two hits and one run.

The Sharks begin a two game road trip on Sunday and Monday. They’ll travel to Petersburg on Sunday, and Holly Springs on Monday.