Riley's 17 K's lead Sharks to win

WILSON, NC-- Connor Riley (USC Aiken) turned in a near perfect performance on Friday night, as he struck out 16 batters and helped the Wilmington Sharks (23-14, 7-3) shut out the Wilson Tobs (17-19, 3-6) by a score of 5-0.

From the very first inning, Riley was in control. He struck out two batters, and only got better from there. 16 of the 21 outs he recorded were strikeouts, and he struck out every Tob in the lineup at least once. Kyler Stout (Oral Roberts) and Cody Tyler (Wichita State) followed after Riley, and combined for three more strikeouts to total 19 on the night for the Sharks.

The run support for Riley came in the first and seventh innings. An RBI ground out scored a Clark Scolameiro (South Carolina) to give the Sharks a lead in the first. They added insurance in the seventh, when Grant Koch (Arkansas) brought home two runs and Nick Rotola (Oral Roberts) added two more when he reached on an error. The Tobs would load the bases in the eighth with their best chance to get on the board, but came up empty when Stout drew a fly out.

The win went to Connor Riley (4-3). He threw seven innings, with four hits, no runs, one walk and 16 strikeouts. Alex Yarem (2-2) took the loss, pitching six and two thirds innings, allowing five runs, one earned, on nine hits, three walks and five strikeouts.

The Sharks host the Tobs on Saturday, before they begin a two game road trip on Sunday and Monday.