Wallace-Rose Hill High School hosts Jeremiah Castille Character Football Camp

It was football with a message at Wallace-Rose Hill High School as the Bulldogs hosted the Jeremiah Castille Character Football Camp.



The House of Raeford Farm sponsored the two-day camp free of charge to Duplin and Pender County teams.



Campers learned from former Alabama and NFL player Jeremiah Castille, who teaches athletes how to become future champions through hard work and character development.



"Our goal is to equip our young people, develop good character. I think that's important than just football ability" said Castille.



Campers learned from former Alabama and current Clemson football players.

"Just the platform that we have to impact kids because. It's a great opportunity for us" said Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Renfrow was joined by his teammate Artavis Scott.

"Coming out there and have fun with the guys. Just learning about the word is great. Moving in the process and knowing that they are not alone doing this."

The program was part of the House of Raeford’s FLOCK program.

