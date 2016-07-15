Brunswick Co. Republican party formally endorses Hankins for district court judge

The Brunswick County Republican party on Thursday formally endorsed Pauline Hankins for district court judge over her opponent, Richard Cox. (Source: Raycom Media)

Hankins, the incumbent, said she was appreciative to the GOP to have won the endorsement.

“I am grateful to my Party, one for which I have tirelessly toiled, for their endorsement! Ours is one of unity, diversity and conservative principles for which I am proud to be apart! They have embraced my Christian beliefs and work ethics and I theirs!”

The proposal to endorse one candidate over the other, which came earlier this week, caused some controversy, as it meant the candidate who was not endorsed would not appear on the slate of suggested candidates distributed to voters.

Cox, an attorney in Brunswick County, said Monday he felt the GOP endorsing one candidate over the other in a judge’s race was unfair, as there is less name recognition with voters. He added he was encouraged to run by people in the community who have not been impressed with Hankins’ performance on the bench.

Before the GOP’s decision, Hankins said she felt she deserved the endorsement because she had been working hard with the Republican party for the last two or three years, and was in good standing with the State Board of Elections and the State Ethics Commission.

She added Cox had run into trouble with both agencies in recent months.

