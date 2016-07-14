Sounds of Summer: Party with Jack Jack 180

Get ready for Jack Jack 180 to bring a high-energy party to the stage. #WECTSOS (Source: WECT)

The annual Sounds of Summer concert series will continue tonight at Wrightsville Beach Park, weather permitting.

According to the band's website, the multi-genre group performs a wide variety of music from classic Motown to rock, country and pop that spans many decades.

Grab your family, friends, some lawn chairs and some cool non-alcoholic drinks and join Jon Evans at Wrightsville Beach Park for this free event from 6:30-8 p.m.

Be sure to tag pictures you take at the concert with #WECTSOS.

Click here for the complete concert schedule.

