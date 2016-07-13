Max Johnson hits for cycle to lead Post 10 to victory - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Max Johnson hits for cycle to lead Post 10 to victory

Max Johnson hits for cycle to lead Post 10 to victory (Source: Raycom Media) Max Johnson hits for cycle to lead Post 10 to victory (Source: Raycom Media)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Former New Hanover Wildcat Max Johnson hit for the cycle as Wilmington Post 10 beat Jacksonville 15-5 in game two of the Area 2 American Legion semifinal series.

Stephen Hagewood started for post 10 and struck out five over four innings pitched. 

With the victory Wilmington takes a 2-0 lead in the best of five series.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly