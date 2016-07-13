Max Johnson hits for cycle to lead Post 10 to victory

Former New Hanover Wildcat Max Johnson hit for the cycle as Wilmington Post 10 beat Jacksonville 15-5 in game two of the Area 2 American Legion semifinal series.



Stephen Hagewood started for post 10 and struck out five over four innings pitched.



With the victory Wilmington takes a 2-0 lead in the best of five series.



