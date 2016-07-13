Desmond Bryant could miss upcoming NFL season - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Desmond Bryant could miss upcoming NFL season

CLEVELAND, OH (WECT) -

Former East Bladen football standout Desmond Bryant could miss the upcoming season for the Cleveland Browns due to a torn pectoral muscle according WOIO in Cleveland.

The report said that Bryant had surgery and will need 5-6 months to recover, meaning he could miss the upcoming 2016 season.

The 30-year old Bryant led the Browns last season with 6 sacks. 

