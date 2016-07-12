Ashley Berting hired as Laney girls basketball coach - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Laney High School has hired Ashley Berting as the new girls’ basketball coach.

She replaces Sherri Tynes, who resigned after 23 years as the Buccaneers head coach.

Berting comes to Laney after coaching the South Brunswick girls for one season. Her Cougars finished the season 0-21.

