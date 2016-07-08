MLB suspends Cody Stanley 162 games

Major League Baseball has suspended former UNCW catcher Cody Stanley 162 games after testing positive for a performance enhancing drug.



For Stanley, who was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB draft this is his third time testing positive for PED’s.



In 2012 he was suspended 50 minor league games for a failed test. Then in September 2015 he was suspended 80 major league games.



The Major League Baseball Players Association released a state on behalf of Stanley.



“I will never apologize for something I didn’t do. We will not stop searching for why all of this has happened.”



Stanley is currently a free agent after the Cardinals didn’t tender him a contract.



