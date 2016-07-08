Wilmington Sharks shortstop creates signature sandwich downtown

Heading into the Coastal Plain League All Star Weekend, Cletis Avery had a .330 batting average, and now, his own sandwich.

A fan favorite, Avery was invited by Chops Deli to design his own sandwich at the location downtown.

"He's had a couple of plays that really have been wow, that was awesome, way to go man," said Brad Corpening, owner of Chops. "So we picked him out early on as our guy that we're going to cheer for. "

Avery went 4-4 with a home run in his first game as a Wilmington Shark, quickly earning him his new fan group.

One of six Sharks named to the all star roster, Avery is an incoming senior at Presbyterian College.

"It was a joke at first," he said. "Make a sandwich named after you, eventually it really happened - went out there on a Saturday morning, put a couple of ingredients together, and now it's there."

Named 'The Snellville' after his hometown, it comes with a side you don't get at most places – a free baseball ticket. Corpening is a member of "The Chum Buckets" a group that attends every Sharks game they can, fans of the player and the summer league culture.

"We want to try to support the whole team. All these guys are coming from all over and working hard to support Wilmington. If we can get more fans out there to see how hard they're working, to see how much fun going to the game is, then maybe we can get more fans."

