The Country Club of Landfall hosts local PGA Drive, Chip & Putt qualifier

The Country Club of Landfall hosted a local PGA Drive, Chip & Putt qualifier.

Hundreds of boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 15 took part in the event held at the Nicklaus Course.

This is the third year that the club has hosted the qualifier, each year trying to make the event better.

"We try to offer other programs not just the event but fun other stuff. Hitting towards our kiddy pool, face painting, so we want to make it more of an experience and not just competition base" said PGA professional Sara Bush.

The top three winners in each age group moved on to the sub-regionals. The Drive, Chip & Putt finals are held at Augusta National the week of the masters.

Boys 7-9

Connor Savaro-100

Ethan Burnette-80

Rief Aliah-74



Boys 10-11

James Perry-116

Jonas Lisson-112

Jude Aliah-96



Boys 12-13

Jake Herring-159

Tyler Jones-145

Bradley McHugh-120

Boys 14-15

Zach Roberts-151

Walker Isley-127

Sam Davidson-110



Girls 7-9

Ella June Hannant-101

Callie Cromartie-62

Katelyn Cox-57



Girls 10-11

Ellie Hildreth-110

Eleanor Burnette-103

Justine Pennycooke-85



Girls 12-13

Reagan Hungerford-92

Maci Beaver-87

Amanda Meno-85



Girls 14-15

Jayla Rogers-126

Angelique Seymour-122

Trinity Ahing-99

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.