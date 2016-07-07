The Country Club of Landfall hosts local PGA Drive, Chip & Putt qualifier

The Country Club of Landfall hosted a local PGA Drive, Chip & Putt qualifier.
Hundreds of boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 15 took part in the event held at the Nicklaus Course.
This is the third year that the club has hosted the qualifier, each year trying to make the event better.
"We try to offer other programs not just the event but fun other stuff. Hitting towards our kiddy pool, face painting, so we want to make it more of an experience and not just competition base" said PGA professional Sara Bush.
The top three winners in each age group moved on to the sub-regionals. The Drive, Chip & Putt finals are held at Augusta National the week of the masters.
Boys 7-9
Connor Savaro-100
Ethan Burnette-80
Rief Aliah-74
Boys 10-11
James Perry-116
Jonas Lisson-112
Jude Aliah-96
Boys 12-13
Jake Herring-159
Tyler Jones-145
Bradley McHugh-120
Boys 14-15
Zach Roberts-151
Walker Isley-127
Sam Davidson-110
Girls 7-9
Ella June Hannant-101
Callie Cromartie-62
Katelyn Cox-57
Girls 10-11
Ellie Hildreth-110
Eleanor Burnette-103
Justine Pennycooke-85
Girls 12-13
Reagan Hungerford-92
Maci Beaver-87
Amanda Meno-85
Girls 14-15
Jayla Rogers-126
Angelique Seymour-122
Trinity Ahing-99
