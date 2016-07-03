UNCW Rugby wins division title at Cape Fear 7s Tourney

The 42nd annual Cape Fear 7s Rugby Tournament concluded Sunday at Ogden Park with UNCW earning a division title over James Madison.

Rugby 7s differs from tradition rugby, with seven-minute halves, a one-minute halftime, and much more fluidity in the open field.

"You want to keep possession - you miss one tackle and you could be done for," said Byron McFayden, who played a vital role in UNCW's win. "You definitely want to make sure you keep those tackles, keep that flat line defense, that's very important in 7s, and conditioning for sure, you've got a lot of fast guys out there. You've got to cover a lot of ground on the field, so definitely conditioning, tackles, and defense for sure."

7s Rugby will also see its first appearance in the Olympics in nearly a century, helping to continue the growth of a sport that has seen more than a 80 percent increase in participation in the past decade.

"Us being in the Olympics for that is going to be huge," said McFayden. "It's going to get us world recognition. We were the cupholders the last time we were in the Olympics, so it's going to be great to see America try to defend that title, for sure."

