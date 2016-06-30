Derek Brunson out of UFC 200

Wilmington Mixed Martial Artist Derek Brunson won’t face Gerard Mousasi at UFC 200 on July 9th.

Brunson fell on his head during training and suffered from double vision. The 11th ranked middleweight in the UFC has recovered and hopes to get back into the octagon in August.



Brunson is 6-1 in his last seven fights, and last beat Roan Carneiro.



