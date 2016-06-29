UNCW's Adell Harris reflects on the life of Pat Summitt

Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt, who led the Tennessee to eight national titles in her 38 seasons at the university, died Tuesday morning. She was 64.

UNCW head basketball coach Adell Harris said that Summitt changed the landscape of women’s college basketball.

"If the Dallas Cowboys are big in football then UT basketball has to be one of the top five most impactful brands in sports and that is just wonderful," said Harris.

Harris coached three seasons at Tusculum in Tennessee prior to coming to UNCW, and believes Summitt’s impact can be seen in basketball around the state of Tennessee.

“It doesn’t matter the level I don’t care if she is NAIA or Division 3, high major or mid major, if there is a loose ball on the floor, a Tennessee kid is winning that loose ball," Harris said.

Summitt’s 1,098 career victories are the most by a Division-I head coach man or women. She was also pioneer for equality in women’s sports.

"To be first, to take those hits first. To chop down the trees first. Tor someone to set the standard for someone to say we need to take them out if we are going to be it. This is what a legend is," Harris said. "The fact that she is resting in peace at the age of 64 doesn't make me sad because there are people that live to 104 that don't even scratch the surface."

In her 38 seasons at Tennessee, Summitt never had a losing season.

